Mina the Hollower will be coming to Rivals of Aether II in 2027

You probably weren't expecting Yacht Club Games' Mina the Hollower to appear in a headline related to Evo 2026, which took place in Las Vegas over the past weekend, but here we are.

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that Mina the Hollower will soon crossover with the platform fighter Rivals of Aether II, with plans for the two games to collide as soon as sometime in 2027.

We don't have many firm details in relation to this collaboration to add on yet, but we do know it will involve Mina debuting in Rivals of Aether II as a "guest character" in a cameo role, all on an undetermined date next year.