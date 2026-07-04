Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite as a father-daughter duo in new spy series
It's a Stranger Things reunion, brought about by a new series from Enola Holmes writer Jack Thorne.
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After leaving the town of Hawkins behind at the end of Stranger Things, it didn't take long for David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown to find a new project to work on together. What's more, the new Netflix series they'll star in also sees them as a father-daughter duo, except this time it seems the ties are biological, not adoptive.
Netflix is distributing a new spy series from writer Jack Thorne. Thorne co-created the smash-hit Adolescence, and has written the Enola Holmes movies, which star Brown. As per Variety, the series doesn't yet have a name, but it does have a logline:
"Disgraced FBI agent turned security expert Matt Wolfe is drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca — now an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps — vanishes on a mission, forcing him back into a field that has evolved beyond him."
Harbour and Brown have teased working together again in the lead-up to Stranger Things ending. Fans may not have expected a project to appear so soon, but it's possible we'll see this series fast-tracked while Harbour and Brown are still in the spotlight thanks to the afterglow of Stranger Things.