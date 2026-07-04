Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite as a father-daughter duo in new spy series

HQ

After leaving the town of Hawkins behind at the end of Stranger Things, it didn't take long for David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown to find a new project to work on together. What's more, the new Netflix series they'll star in also sees them as a father-daughter duo, except this time it seems the ties are biological, not adoptive.

Netflix is distributing a new spy series from writer Jack Thorne. Thorne co-created the smash-hit Adolescence, and has written the Enola Holmes movies, which star Brown. As per Variety, the series doesn't yet have a name, but it does have a logline:

"Disgraced FBI agent turned security expert Matt Wolfe is drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca — now an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps — vanishes on a mission, forcing him back into a field that has evolved beyond him."

Harbour and Brown have teased working together again in the lead-up to Stranger Things ending. Fans may not have expected a project to appear so soon, but it's possible we'll see this series fast-tracked while Harbour and Brown are still in the spotlight thanks to the afterglow of Stranger Things.