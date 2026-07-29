Mike Flanagan joins the Warhammer 40,000 project alongside Henry Cavill

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Amazon is maintaining a veil of absolute secrecy surrounding the Warhammer 40,000 series project, which will be produced by and star Henry Cavill. Cavill is a well-known fan (or rather, a die-hard fan) of Games Workshop's entire universe of endless war and has been fighting for years to get a production company interested in the Space Marines of the 41st millennium. We've known for some time now that Amazon MGM Studios will be his battle-ship, but it remained to be seen who the Battle Brother would be to lead the project alongside Cavill... until today.

It has just been reported (via Deadline) that Mike Flanagan, the well-known horror director, particularly for his series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Fall of the House of Usher, and Midnight Mass, is joining the project. According to the report, "work on the script will begin soon", whilst it is noted that Cavill remains "as involved as ever" in the project.

Furthermore, it has also been confirmed today that production of the new Secret Level episode on Warhammer: Age of Sigmar is almost complete, and that Games Workshop will be producing an animated series based on Deathwatch - hopefully drawing inspiration from the fan-made short film series 'Astartes' as well.

Given Flanagan's track record, do you think he's a good choice to direct and write Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40,000 series?