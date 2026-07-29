A new Warhammer animated series will focus on the Deathwatch

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Even if someone doesn't build minis, paint them, or roll far too many dice on the tabletop wargame, they'll likely have heard of Warhammer thanks to the universe's appearance in Amazon's Secret Level series. An episode of heart-pounding action gave way to tonnes of new Warhammer fans, and Games Workshop is looking to capitalise on that with a new animated series, as well as a second Secret Level appearance.

As revealed in the company's annual financial report, Games Workshop is working alongside Amazon Studios to create a new animated series based on the Deathwatch. Blur is animating the project, which will be written by John Orloff.

The Deathwatch are an order of Space Marines unlike any other. Drawn from multiple Chapters, they are focused entirely on hunting down Xenos (aliens) wherever they may appear. The fact that the Deathwatch Marines aren't all from any one Chapter means we can see different personalities and styles of fighting in the show, as well as plenty of Warhammer's alien species that threaten human life across the galaxy.

As mentioned, the new Secret Level episode is almost complete, and it focuses on the Age of Sigmar universe. As Warhammer 40,000's fantasy counterpart, Age of Sigmar has some familiar creatures and races, but also has its own unique identity. It'll be interesting to see how it's adapted to Secret Level, and if it can draw as many eyes to the Mortal Realms as the Space Marine episode did for Warhammer 40,000.