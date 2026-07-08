Mid-Season Invitational 2026: Four teams remain with four games left to be played

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While you may be distracted by the glitz and glamour of the Esports World Cup in Paris, the competitive gaming scene does continue to chug along elsewhere around the globe too. To this end, the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational for 2026 is coming to a close in the days ahead, as there are now only four teams left in contention with four matches to be played.

The South Korean tournament knocked out two more teams earlier this morning, with the Lower Bracket Round 2 portion of the Playoffs taking place and seeing Lyon defeating Secret Whales 3-0 and G2 Esports dispatching reigning World Champions T1 in a convincing 3-1 manner too. This means the Lower Bracket Round 3 fixture is now locked in and will see EMEA facing off against North America when G2 Esports battles it out with Lyon, with the loser being eliminated and the winner advancing to the Lower Bracket Final.

With only four games left to be played, you can see the fixtures and times for the rest of MSI 2026 below.

MSI Upper Bracket Final - 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST on July 9



Bilibili Gaming vs. Hanwha Life



MSI Lower Bracket Round 3 - 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST on July 10



G2 Esports vs. Lyon



MSI Lower Bracket Final - 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST on July 11



Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Round 3



MSI Grand Final - 7:00 BST/8:00 CEST on July 12