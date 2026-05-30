Microsoft wants to shift its focus more toward Xbox and is removing competitors' logos

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For a long time, it was common practice when multi-platform titles were announced to show only one platform if the announcement took place during a console manufacturer's event or livestream. A few years ago, Microsoft changed this and began including other platforms as well, in line with its own commitment to a multi-platform strategy.

That's why few raised an eyebrow when the recently promoted Matt Booty, chief content officer at Xbox, said on the Official Xbox Podcast that they would continue this approach during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7:

"We'll be very clear about what platforms a game is coming to and want to continue the precedent."

But... it doesn't seem like his immediate boss is quite as convinced of this approach. When Xbox influencer Klobrille wrote on X, sounding resigned, that he "feel like the bare minimum expectation many had was for Xbox to really focus on their own platform at least for the time of the Showcase" - he received a response from Xbox boss Asha Sharma herself, with a message that directly contradicted Booty's:

"Seeing the feedback on logos. It was a miss, and I own it. We are talking about how we adjust for future XBOX shows."

In other words, it doesn't seem like the Xbox division wants to continue this practice at all. Sharma has frequently spoken about trying to strengthen both the Xbox brand and the Xbox consoles, and has hinted at the possibility of exclusive games. In other words, focusing exclusively on Xbox during an Xbox event is very much in line with that direction.

If Xbox has a presentation at Gamescom and/or the Tokyo Game Show, it seems we will no longer see any competing formats - even though it appears too late to change things this time, with just one week left until the event.