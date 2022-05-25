Microsoft turned down an exclusive partnership with Marvel

HQ

Spider-Man was well on its way to becoming an Xbox exclusive when Marvel Games was looking for business partners in the 2010s. This is revealed by the vice president of Marvel Games, Jay Ong in the book "The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and the Billion-Dollar Battle to Shape Modern Gaming."

As we all know, that didn't happen and instead the deal landed with Sony. He details how Activision's Amazing Spider-Man had made Marvel Games unhappy with the overall quality, and both companies agreed to end the licensing deal in 2014. Activision then asked what Marvel would do when the rights were returned, to which Ong replied that he would find a "better home" for the superheroes.

But Ong already knew where it was, at Microsoft, and that's where he directed his steps to put a contract proposal on the table. He was surprised when they turned him down as they were more focused on developing their own IPs. He then did what any businessman would do and went to their competitor and Sony bit immediately. They even already had a developer in mind, someone who could do the new IP justice in terms of a AAA experience.

It was Insomniac Games, of course, and a couple of years after the contract with Marvel Games was signed, Spider-Man was launched to popular acclaim. It sold over 20 million copies and was showered with top ratings. The success was also followed by the spin-off featuring Miles Morales, which has sold another 6.5 million copies since its release in 2020.

Spider-Man 2 was announced during the PlayStation Showcase last September and Insomniac is currently working on a Wolverine game that is said to be darker and more adult in tone.