Microsoft has a feature that lets organisations track when you're at the office via Wi-Fi

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Microsoft Teams will auto-detect when you're at the office via Wi-Fi, but luckily you can opt-out, as reported by Windows Latest.

Microsoft's upcoming new feature lets organisations track when you're at the office via Wi-Fi. This feature works when your organisation uses Microsoft Teams and has configured Microsoft Places. But at least for now, Teams location tracking won't be enabled by default. Location-tracking feature is officially called "Workplace check-in".

Microsoft Teams gives an option for a user to opt out from this "Workplace check-in", but organisations can still make the feature mandatory.

Workplace check-in is just one new feature coming to Teams. Microsoft said it's making Teams run faster and testing a new less crowded UI for meetings, including the ability to move around items/buttons, so it reduces mis-clicks.