Microsoft Flight Simulator gives Italy a facelift

It is well known that Microsoft Flight Simulator is a very detailed and beautiful game. With its realistic aircraft models, real-time rendered airports, cities and landscapes from around the world, the simulator has set a new standard in the industry and the game continues to grow and evolve. Now it's Italy that has been given a facelift to match.

In the latest update, released yesterday under the name "World Update 9: Italy", the whole of Italy and the surrounding area has been given new geospatial data, i.e. time-based satellite data, related to a specific location. Something that gives as realistic a picture of the current geographic location as possible and it concerns 20 cities, including the major cities of Rome, Naples, Venice and Milan and it should be at the level that you can actually exclaim in a "I can see my house from here!"

Four airports have also been modelled by hand by Gaya Simulations, including Palermo Airport in Sicily and Sondrio in South Tyrol. In addition, hundreds of interesting locations have been honed to perfection, all the way from Lombardy in the north to Calabria in the south, but Malta has also been included. From football stadiums to cathedrals and lighthouses. The full list can be found here!

Anyone on PC or Xbox Series X with access to a copy of Microsoft Flight Simulator will receive the update free of charge. In other words, it's high time to take a flight to Italy and why not, it's always beautiful this time of year.