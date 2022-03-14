Microsoft and Xbox aim to be carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste by 2030

HQ

Microsoft and Xbox have both committed to being carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste by 2030. The information comes via a new blog post, which talks about the movements the company has made to accommodate such a feat, and also what it is doing going forward to reach its end goal.

It's noted that Microsoft product packaging and Xbox products and accessories will be 100% recyclable in OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries, and that the controllers coming out of the newly relaunched Xbox Design Labs will feature a minimum of 25% PCR (post-consumer recycled) material, with the aim to expand that figure to 28% by May 2022.

To add to this, Xbox gift cards have forsaken plastic for paperboard, all so that the company can cut down on 500,000 kg of plastic each year.

Otherwise, to help reach its goal, Microsoft and Xbox has encouraged Xbox Series owners to use the Energy Saver mode, which can now be used to download updates. Microsoft mentioned in the blog post as well that the recent updates to the Energy Saver mode means that it uses approximately 20 times less power than Standby mode does.

At the end of the post, it's also noted that there will be more sustainability moves to come "over the next year and beyond".