Microsoft admits the RAM shortage is posing a threat to the Helix price tag

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We don't know when Xbox's Project Helix will be released, but there are widespread rumours that it will be in 2027, while others claim 2028. Given how frequently Microsoft is already talking about its hardware though, next year seems the most likely option. That said, many fear it'll cost an arm and a leg after all the talk of incredibly high performance, even though Xbox head Asha Sharma recently stated that "Xbox will be built to be affordable."

Unfortunately, there seems to be a high risk that we'll have to pay a pretty penny for Project Helix, as in an interview with Game File (via Gamespot), Sharma admits that Microsoft isn't immune to the skyrocketing prices of RAM, and this will be reflected in both price tags and availability:

"All of these things are an equation. Memory costs will impact pricing, will impact availability. As we think about being where the world plays, we will take that into consideration. So we're not ready to share a launch timeline right now. The world's pretty dynamic. My number one focus, though, is to focus on what's in our control, build a great console to play great games, including your PC games."

As you probably know, memory prices have skyrocketed following the so-called AI boom, which still shows no signs of ending. This has been a major factor in why prices for this generation's consoles haven't dropped as they usually do, but have instead steadily climbed.

Game File also took the opportunity to ask when Project Helix will be released, mentioning the fact the AMD CEO hinted earlier this year that it would be in 2027. Sharma, of course, wouldn't confirm that, but reiterated that development kits will at least begin shipping in 2027:

"All I can share is that we have development kits going out next year, and we're working really hard and have a lot to continue to do and a lot continue to learn. But we're really excited about Project Helix and the initial feedback that we're getting."

Hopefully, we'll get a few more clues during the Xbox Games Showcase in June, or when Xbox turns 25 in November, when some kind of event is expected for the green team.