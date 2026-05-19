Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander appear in South Korean sci-fi action flick Hope

Later this year, in the autumn, sci-fi and action fans will be treated to a new story from the constantly evolving and expanding Korean film sector. Known as Hope, this flick basically revolves around a bunch of local authorities as they are tasked with finding and stopping a monster that has been terrorising and killing the inhabitants of a remote village in South Korea.

Coming from director Na Hong-jin, Hope is headlined by a South Korean cast that includes Hwang Jung-min, Jung Ho-yeon, and Zo In-sung, but it does feature a couple of western icons, namely the real power couple of Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

We don't yet know the premiere date for the movie beyond that it will be sometime in the autumn, but a teaser trailer has arrived, as has the official synopsis for the flick, both of which you can see below.

"In the remote South Korea village of Hope Harbor, police chief Bum-seok (Hwang Jung- min) and officer Sung-ae (Hoyeon) are called to find a mysterious creature that has wreaked havoc on the village. In the nearby forest, a coterie of hunters, including Sung- ki (Zo In-Sung) set out to track the beast and find themselves hunted instead. But all is not as it seems, and perceptions can be misleading. What begins as ignorance plants the seed of disaster, escalating through human conflict into a tragedy of cosmic proportions."