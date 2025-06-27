Michael Bay said to be returning to direct another Transformers movie

HQ

Say what you will about Michael Bay as a filmmaker, but he made a lot of money for Paramount with his five Transformers films. While many would agree that they are far from critical successes, they seem to resonate well with fans, something that Transformers has clearly struggled to recapture on the big screen since moving on from Bay's leadership. The animated Transformers One series will go no further and it's unclear what the future holds for the rebooted live-action series that teased a crossover with G.I. Joe, and it's because of this that Bay's return just makes things even more confusing.

It's Puck News who notes that Bay will be back in the director's seat for Transformers, with a specific mention that "Bay approached the studio last year to come back as a hands-on producer and possibly director, and he's got writer Jordan VanDina working on a script. It's one of five or so Transformers projects in development that David Ellison and Skydance will inherit if/when the Paramount sale closes."

The interesting thing is that Puck also notes that Transformers One's Josh Cooley will leave behind animation for his own live-action Transformers film, while there are still ideas being explored for the G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover, meaning there could be three different Transformers projects in production in the future.

What is seemingly a certainty is that Paramount has to start making these movies before 2029, else it will lose the rights to the Transformers IP.

Would you like to see Bay back as a Transformers director?