Transformers One trilogy cancelled

HQ

There will be no more films in the Transformers One universe. This was announced by the film's director during an event where he explained that despite long-standing plans to make a trilogy - including an already completed story for both Prime and Megatron - Paramount has now said it's not interested in a sequel.

The reason is quite simple: Transformers One was not a big hit at the cinema and Hasbro, which as you know owns the rights to Transformers, has chosen to distance itself from any sequels. Which means that Paramount will have to finance the films themselves, something they don't seem very keen on.

Josh Cooley, the film's director, had this to say to fans about the situation:

"I wish I had something to announce, but I do not. What I've been told is that Paramount Animation is not interested in making a sequel"

Consequently, we are unlikely to see more of the Transformers One universe on cinema screens in the near future. Sad times for those who liked the film, plain and simple.