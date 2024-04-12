Transformers and G.I. Joe is getting a live-action crossover movie

HQ

Paramount Pictures announced a new movie project last night at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that we think will put Hasbro fans in a very good mood... they are working on a Transformers/G.I. Joe movie.

These two beloved toy lines were huge in the 80s, and both (and especially Transformers) have remained relevant until today with a number of different comics, animated shows, movies and more. There have also been several crossovers between Transformers and G.I. Joe in the past, so there is plenty of comic book material to draw inspiration from.

We don't have many actual details about the project yet, but Steven Spielberg is the executive producer and it will be a sequel to last year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, (SPOILER: something all of you who saw it might have guessed?).

The project has been hinted at several times before, but now it's officially confirmed and work can officially commence.

