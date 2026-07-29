Michael B. Jordan directs and stars in stylish heist thriller The Thomas Crown Affair

You may be quite familiar with the premise behind The Thomas Crown Affair, as the story has been told in cinematic format twice already, but if not, there is some good news as a third attempt is on the horizon.

Known simply again as The Thomas Crown Affair, this take on the story is being directed, produced, and headlined by Michael B. Jordan, who here appears as the titular Thomas Crown, a thief who steals precious items and lives a life of pure opulence and style.

This latest iteration of the formula is based on an original screenplay penned by Alan R. Trustman, which itself is based on a story by Trustman and Drew Pearce, but this latest screenplay is in fact written by Pearce and Jason Hall. Yep, not at all confusing... As for the cast, joining Jordan is Adria Arjona, Kenneth Brannagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbaek.

The premiere date for The Thomas Crown Affair is set for March 5, 2027, and you can see the sleek and suave trailer below.