Miami Heat controversially eliminated from NBA play-ins; Hornets and Suns get another chance

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Charlotte Hornets have eliminated Miami Heat from the NBA play-in tournament by only one point, 127-126, and qualify for the second match of the play-in tournament, to be played on Friday against the loser of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic match that takes place later today (01:30 CEST on Thursday, 00:30 BST).

The match was controversial after LaMelo Ball tripped Bam Adebayo, star of the Heat, in the second quarter, causing him a back injury that meant that Heat played without his star for over half the match. LaMelo Ball ended up being the hero for the Hornets, but Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra complained, claiming he should have been ejected.

Meanwhile, Portland Trail Blazers, seventh in the Western Conference defeated Phoenix Suns and achieved direct qualification for the play-offs, while the Suns will have another shot on Friday, against the winner of the duel between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

Remember that you can follow every play-in match with your Amazon Prime Video subscription. These are the four games remaining of the play-ins:



Philadelphia 76ers (7) vs. Orlando Magic (8): April 16, 1:30 CEST, 00:30 BST



Los Angeles Clippers (9) vs. Golden State Warriors (10): April 16, 4:00 CEST, 3:00 BST



Final Western Conference (Suns vs. Clippers/Warriors): April 18, 4:00 CEST, 3:00 BST



Final Eastern Conference (Hornets vs. 76ers/Magic): April 18, 1:30 CEST, 00:30 BST

