Erik Spoelstra, currently head manager for NBA team Miami Heat since 2008, has been appointed as the new manager for United States men's national team until 2028. He's earned the promotion, after being assistant coach of the US men's team last year, when the team won Gold in Paris 2024.

Poelstra was also assistant coach to Steve Kerr during FIBA Men's World Cup 2023 (where USA finished fourth), and was also head coach of 2021 USA Basketball Men's Select Team, made mostly of young talents.

"It's an incredible honor to be named head coach of the USA Basketball men's national team. Representing our country and leading world-class athletes to marquee competitions is one of the greatest privileges in sport. I look forward to carrying on the tradition of excellence and teamwork that defines USA Basketball", said Spoelstra, in a statement via Reuters.

Spoelstra will carry the legacy of the most successful national team in men's basketball, having won every Olympic Gold medal since 2008 and five World Cups. Spoelstra will be head coach during 2027 Men's World Cup in Doha, Qatar, and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Spoelstra will remain head coach of Miami Heat, a role he's played since 2008, the longest active head coach with a single team. He started playing as point guard for 1993-1995 for TuS Heurten, but retired early to pursue a coaching career, and he's been assistant manager of Miami Heat since 1997. He led Heat to two back to back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013