NBA on Amazon Prime Video: which games from play-ins and play-offs are included with Prime subscription

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The NBA post-season begins this week with the play-ins from Tuesday April 14 to Friday April 17, followed by the play-offs on Saturday. And this year, NBA spread the TV rights even further, which benefitted international viewers as many games have been included with Amazon Prime Video, and not only in the US, but in many different countries including Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK and Ireland

This year, 87 regular season games were broadcast on Prime Video. And the good news is that the play-ins this week will be exclusive for Prime Video, with the following games:



Charlotte Hornets (9) vs. Miami Heat (10): April 15, 1:30 CEST, 00:30 BST



Phoenix Suns (7) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8): April 15, 4:00 CEST, 3.00 BST



Philadelphia 76ers (7) vs. Orlando Magic (8): April 16, 1:30 CEST, 00:30 BST



Los Angeles Clippers (9) vs. Golden State Warriors (10): April 16, 4:00 CEST, 3:00 BST



Final Western Conference: April 18, 4:00 CEST, 3:00 BST



Final Eastern Conference: April 18, 1:30 CEST, 00:30 BST



After that, Prime Video will also broadcast one-third of the games in the first and second round of the play-offs (first round and Conference semi-finals). Prime Video will also broadcast one of the Conference finals in alternate years, but not in 2026.

The rest of matches, included the NBA Finals, are divided in other broadcasters, varying from country to country, but if you want the complete package, the best way is the NBA League Pass subscription. It is available in United States, Australia, Austria, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, France, Spain, India, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Chile, Colombia, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Japan, Finland and New Zealand

NBA League Pass costs 15.99 euros a month (regular plan), 19.99 euros (premium). The good news is that Amazon Prime Video will work as a hub where you can access every subscription (for example, DAZN in Spain as well as League Pass).