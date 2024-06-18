Metroid, Zelda and Perfect Dark coming to Switch Online

HQ

Among the many surprises Nintendo had to offer today, we also find some new treats for all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers in the form of four new additions.

These are:

• Zelda: Link's Awakening & Four Swords

• Metroid: Zero Mission

• Turok: Dinosaur Hunter

• Perfect Dark

While you may think this looks impressive and nice, it actually gets even better, because just like when GoldenEye 007 was added to the subscription service, Perfect Dark supports online multiplayer. In other words, it's finally time to find out who's the best agent in Rare's delightful universe in this Nintendo 64 classic.