Metal Eden hits PS5, Xbox, and PC this September

HQ

Reikon Games' new first-person shooter, Metal Eden - a hard-hitting, uncompromising gut punch steeped in glorious cyberpunk dystopia - is finally set for release on September 2nd for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. This was announced through a brand-new launch trailer, which you can check out below, where we not only get the date but also our first glimpse of Aska - the protagonist's dark past - and the world of Moebius.

As Aska, a so-called Hyper Unit Android, you're not only hunting for "cores" - relics from a bygone era - but also forced to confront your own origins and the transformation from human to living weapon.

As we've seen in earlier demos and gameplay trailers, Reikon Games is building on its strengths: lightning-fast parkour and acrobatics paired with razor-sharp action. The delay from its original May launch seems to have been used to polish Metal Eden even further, even though it was already looking very promising in its early state. So, if you're craving some intense, dystopian action, mark September 2nd in your calendar.

Are you hyped for Metal Eden?