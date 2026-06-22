Meta wants immunity from lawsuits over being harmful for children

HQ

Meta is reportedly seeking immunity from lawsuits over harm that its social media platforms have posed to children, as reported by Android Headlines and Reuters. Meta is said to be lobbying legislators to grant it protections that would absolve it of any responsibilities to those affected.

Meta is facing substantial costs from lawsuits filed against the company over child-harm that happened as a direct result of use of its social medial platforms, and now the company is seeking immunity from those lawsuits by lobbying legislators.

Between Meta and Google, both companies are facing a combined total amount of roughly $6 million from these lawsuits. Filed against both companies from "thousands of families and their kids", as Android Headlines puts it.

Earlier this year, a New Mexico jury issued a final judgment that stated Meta would be required to pay out a $375 million penalty. The case ruled that Meta has misled consumers over child safety. These lobbying attempts with the US congress are almost certainly in line with trying to avoid future pay-outs like that.

So, Meta doesn't want to be held responsible for anything that happens as a result of use of its app by minors.