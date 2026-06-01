Meta seems to be working on an AI pendant and more smart glasses

HQ

Meta is reportedly developing an AI pendant and will start testing it over the coming year, according to The Information, and reported by Engadget. There are also up to four more models of smart glasses coming before the end of this year.

Meta purchased Limitless in 2025, and Limitless was the maker of an AI device called "Pendant". This was a clip-on Bluetooth microphone that listens and records everything you say or hear throughout the day, and it can provide summaries, transcripts and a searchable database of conversations and things you record for yourself.

Meta is also planning to expand its AI glasses selection by launching a business-focused subscription service called "Wearables for Work". Smart glasses offerings are expanding beyond its collaborations with Ray-Ban and Oakley, because Meta is debuting a new pair of smart glasses codenamed "Modelo" in June. During this autumn, we are getting "Luna" and "RBM2 Refresh". The fourth pair is coming in December, and that is called "Mojito VIP".

Meta is reportedly testing models named "Artemis" and "SSG" for future smart glasses releases.