Meta reportedly considering major layoffs to offset AI costs

HQ

Meta may be heading toward yet another massive round of layoffs. According to reports from Reuters, the company is discussing internally the possibility of laying off as much as 20 percent of its workforce, a move that could affect as many as 15,000-16,000 employees globally.

The reason? The increasingly costly AI arms race. In recent years, Meta has poured enormous resources into artificial intelligence, data centers, and specialized hardware in an effort to keep pace with Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. According to analysts, this is costing the company enormous sums, and in 2026 alone could amount to as much as $135 billion.

However, this is far from the first time Meta has tightened its belt. During the "Year of Efficiency" cost-cutting program between 2022 and 2023, over 21,000 jobs were cut, and although no official statement has yet been issued by Meta, internal discussions are reportedly underway. If the reports are accurate, this could be the largest round of layoffs in the company's history.