Meryl Streep steals the spotlight as Miranda Priestly once more in final look at The Devil Wears Prada 2

One of the biggest and most anticipated films of this year is The Devil Wears Prada 2, a return to this iconic world of high-powered fashion, around 20 years after the original movie debuted and proved to be a huge hit culturally. This sequel will debut on May 1, and with the premiere edging ever closer, a final glimpse at the project has arrived.

This last trailer has put a particular emphasis on the relationship between Meryl Streep's iconic Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs, and naturally with this in mind, we get to see a ton of snide jabs and prods from the latter as she works to put her former protegee through the ringer.

The trailer does also give us another look at the return of Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci as Nigel, while some new stars appear as fresh faces, including Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley, and more.

Check out the latest trailer below. Will you be watching The Devil Wears Prada 2?