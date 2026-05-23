Mel Gibson's The Resurrection of the Christ delayed

Mel Gibson's long-planned sequel to The Passion of the Christ has unveiled its first image, which you can see below, as well as new release dates. The Resurrection of the Christ will be split into two films, but according to Screen Rant, both have now been pushed back significantly.

The first part was previously scheduled for Good Friday 2027, March 26, but will now be released on May 6, 2027. Part two was supposed to come 40 days later, on Ascension Day, May 6, 2027, but will now have to wait until May 25, 2028.

The films will continue the story following the events of Gibson's controversial biblical epic from 2004, but this time with Jaakko Ohtonen in the role of Jesus instead of Jim Caviezel. It remains to be seen exactly how much sacred seriousness and Gibson-esque madness will fit into two parts, but the project at least seems to be moving forward for real.

Fancy more Jesus movies from Mel Gibson?