Meccha Chameleon has now surpassed 15 million sold copies

The success of Meccha Chameleon has been nothing short of astounding. Developer Lemorion_1224's viral hide-and-seek title has managed to draw in millions and millions of players and it's showing no sign of slowing down either.

Over the weekend, the developer revealed another insane Meccha Chameleon feat, as it was confirmed that the game has now sold over 15 million copies. Yep, despite launching less than a month ago, Meccha Chameleon is currently on-track to being one of the best-selling games of all-time, and clearly the planned new content and support for the game will only work in favour of it reaching an even wider audience.

In the announcement Steam blog post, Lemorion_1224 tells fans to stay tuned this week, as a collaboration with a "famous Japanese star" is planned. No further information has been shared, but no doubt we'll get additional details soon.

Have you played Meccha Chameleon yet?