Meccha Chameleon continues surge to become one of the most successful games of 2026

After its first week on sale, developer lemorion_1224 celebrated a rather impressive milestone as the hit hide-and-seek project Meccha Chameleon surpassed two million sold copies after around four days on the market. It was a feat few would have expected but the latest data makes that seem minor...

The developer has just revealed that Meccha Chameleon is now up to seven million copies sold after a total of 10 days on sale. Yep, seven million sold units in 10 days. That's likely over £35 million in revenue... While it is an affordable game at around £5/€6, this level of success rivals many of the biggest titles of 2026 so far, with total sold units matching Resident Evil Requiem (despite a fraction of the time on sale).

Granted, it should be said that a lot of Meccha Chameleon's success comes from the game being the latest viral hit, and with this in mind, it's likely that the game will slow down considerably and drop off once it has had its time in the sun. However, it is thriving as it stands and the question now becomes how far can Meccha Chameleon ride this wave of success?

With the seven million milestone in mind, the developer did also promise that a Japan-themed map will be added either today or tomorrow.