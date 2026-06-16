The latest friendslop mega hit is a hide-and-seek game that sold 2 million copies in less than a week

Hide and seek as a video game concept has often proven to be popular. Prop Hunt is our most famous example, but Meccha Chameleon doesn't as you to transform into another item to hide yourself. Instead, it lets you literally blend in with your surroundings, so you're almost impossible to spot for a seeker.

The game, which is already being dubbed the latest friendslop mega hit, has garnered 2 million copies sold in just a few days on Steam. The developers revealed as much in a new post, where they thank their fans and promise that a new map is coming in later this week.

While we may see plenty of games trying to jump on the friendslop bandwagon and think that the bubble will burst soon, games like Meccha Chameleon show that you can still get a lot of interest from a simple, fun premise and a cheap price. Right now, fans are asking for some additional optimisation for Meccha Chameleon, so hopefully they can get it before the friendslop bus moves to a new favourite.