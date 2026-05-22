McDonald's and Mega Man collaboration announced

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As usual, Japan gets all the cool collaborations in the gaming world, and we have a great example of that today from McDonald's, which has teamed up with Capcom to launch a joint Mega Man campaign for Premium Roast Iced Coffee.

The marketing campaign features a new version of an 18-year-old fan-made song that became very popular in the Japanese gaming community and helped younger gamers rediscover classic Mega Man games. This is a lovely way for Capcom to show their appreciation for fan-creations, rather than trying to work against them, which unfortunately still is too common.

As part of the campaign, there are also three wallpapers featuring Mega Man in different versions available for download for Japanese gamers craving a burger.