Mazda says big screens aren't more distracting than buttons

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The car cabin discourse has, over the past decade, been truly dominated by the discussions of screens versus buttons, the idea that centralizing functions in digital screen streamlines usage compared to proprietary buttons placed around the driver.

But, recently we've seen a comeback for buttons, as some claim big screens are distracting and less satisfying to operate. Mazda seems to believe this is wrong.

Mazda CX-5 Program Manager Koichiro Yamaguchi has told Drive, that their official position is that big screens don't distract from driving. He even claims centralizing and digitizing through a screen is safer:

"Air conditioning, you can operate with a finger, and if we have to put the physical button, that will be at the lower position. Then the driver has to look down, and [there are] 15 similar looking switches. That means that you rather have to look down and select the correct button—actually, requires the driver [to take eyes] off the road. So rather than that, it's better to have this control on the screen—minimize this change [distraction]."

This is, of course, just an example, and one could argue that muscle memory takes over over time. But what do you think?