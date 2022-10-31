Matthew Perry takes a shot at Keanu Reeves before praising himself

HQ

Matthew Perry has had a tough time over his career. Since he stopped being a beloved sitcom star on Friends, one scandal after another has come to light and he's struggled with all kinds of addictions. Now, like many other stars in their twilight years, he has also written his memoirs and that book, officially released on November 1, has stirred up early emotions.

In Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he takes a swipe at one particular actor, seemingly for no reason at all. This time, it's Keanu Reeves who is put in the firing line when he's mentioned alongside River Phoenix and Heath Ledger. According to Perry, it's strange that someone like Keanu Reeves is allowed to live when great thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger are no longer with us. He also takes the opportunity to pay tribute to himself in passing. Here's what the book says:

"Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us? River was a better actor than me; I was funnier. But I certainly held my own in our scenes - no small feat, when I look back decades later."

When this strange transgression was discovered by Variety, Perry was forced to apologise and he said that he just chose a name at random and that he is sorry and that of course instead of Kenau Reeves he should have chosen himself there; "I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead."

How Keanu himself has reacted to this is as yet unclear, but perhaps he has other things to concern himself with, like working on Constantine 2 for example.