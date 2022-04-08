Matthew McConaughey declined a $14.5 million payday

HQ

Nowadays, Matthew McConaughey is a household name in Hollywood. A recognisable actor who can be seen in large expensive productions directed by established names, but not everyone remembers that his career was once far less glamorous.

Long before he decided to compete against Ashton Kutcher in making the most cliché rom-coms in the shortest possible time, this chilled out beachgoer was actually a name to remember. He took on heavy roles with important messages and delivered on them with empathy and passion. He also won the award for "rising star actor" back in 1997 for his role as the hard-working deputy sheriff Buddy Deed in Lone Star and this is also where most people for the first time saw Matthew McConaughey in a bigger role on the big screen. Then, however, it became mostly rom-coms for the Texan, and now today, he's back to portraying more acclaimed roles in the likes of True Detective and Dallas Buyers Club.

In an interview with Gary Vaynerchuk on TikTok (thanks, Screen Rant), he talks about the offer he received but declined, for the reason of shifting away from appearing in just rom-coms. He wanted to develop as an actor and not get stuck in the profession. He had googled his name and realised he was just a "rom-com shirtless guy", something he was not ashamed of, and that paid his bills, but prevented him from getting roles in other genres.

The realisation made McConaughey head home, to Texas, where he arranged a meeting with his agent and told them that enough was enough. No more romantic comedies. Something that resulted in twenty months without work, despite the fact that about five months in, he received an offer of $8 million, a bid, which was then raised to a full $14.5 million to cave and appear in the exact role he was looking to avoid.

According to McConaughey, the script was certainly much better than on previous occasions, but he stood his ground, which in the end led to the film never happening. It was McConaughey or nothing. For his part, the decision led to him eventually starting to get completely different roles, roles that eventually led to an Oscar for the dazzling performance in the Dallas Buyers Club and also two Emmys the same year for True Detective. From "rom-com shirtless guy" to one of Hollywood's biggest names. Matthew McConaughey is one of the industry's best examples that it sometimes pays to go outside your comfort zone and believe in your own potential. To dare to challenge oneself to know the goals of one's dreams.