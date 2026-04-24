Masters of Albion developers already responding to player feedback, working on launch day bugs

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Even with the powers of a god at your fingertips, you still can't always get a game to run perfectly at launch. As players dive into 22cans' Masters of Albion, some are encountering issues with performance, The Heroes Guild, and more. Already, the developer has stepped in to say it's hearing about these issues, and working on fixes for them.

In a new post on Steam, 22cans says that improving performance and stability is a top priority right now and will be the focus of a new update. We don't know when this update's coming, but we'd imagine pretty sharpish considering it's one of the main things people are complaining about right now.

The nod to The Heroes Guild comes from players finding it too quickly in their playthroughs. It's recommended that for now you just load the day before you bought and built it, so you can hire heroes at the time you're meant to in the game's early stages. It might not be great for players wanting to do multiple runs in the future, but it's another priority for a fix.

If you're on the fence about Masters of Albion yourself, you can check out our full review of the game here for some more details.