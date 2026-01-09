Massive Entertainment describes The Division 3 as a "monster"

HQ

Massive Entertainment went through a period of middling success as of late, as both Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora proved to be good enough but never really rose to the cream of the crop when they launched on PC and consoles. These also came after The Division 2, a game that perhaps didn't have the same impact as The Division 1 when it arrived and faced the fate of having post-launch support cut early to fan dismay. Fortunately, Ubisoft and Massive saw the error of their ways and got back to expanding the game recently.

In the future, The Division 2 will make space for The Division 3, a game that is currently in production at Massive. We don't have much to go on about this game as of yet, but during the recent New Game Plus showcase, creative director Julian Gerighty appeared to share a little bit of news.

The Massive developer made it clear that the hopes are high for The Division 3 at the studio, going as far as to note that it will have a giant impact and is shaping up to be a behemoth.

"The Division 3 is in production, right? This is not a secret; it's been announced. It's shaping up to be a monster. Within these walls at Massive, we are working extremely hard on something that I think will have as big an impact as Division 1 was."

It's unclear when The Division 3 will arrive, but maybe the appearance at this showcase is a sign that Ubisoft is preparing to show more from the game throughout 2026 to prepare for an increasingly closer launch?