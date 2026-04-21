Mass Effect TV series writer debunks non-gamer rewrite rumours

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It's understandable that the slew of gaming adaptations coming out these days want to do more than just appease the pre-existing audience. Streamers like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and more want to grow a new audience with a show, and yet the gamers do not want to feel left behind. That's why it shocked more than a few of us to hear the Mass Effect series was being rewritten to appeal to a non-gaming audience.

The news also surprised Daniel Casey, a screenwriter who's working on the show. Due to NDAs, he couldn't explain the situation entirely, but on Bluesky (thanks for the spot, PC Gamer), he did reveal that he's not heard anything about rewrites for a non-gaming audience.

"I can't talk about the specifics of what I'm writing (I've signed NDAs, etc) — but for whatever it's worth, that article by the Ankler caught me off guard just as much as you. I don't know where that "non-gaming audiences" quote came from or who said it, but at no point has that been said to me," he wrote.

The Mass Effect TV series has been confirmed for a while now, and with the state BioWare is in these days, it's possible that a good deal of this once lauded franchise's future could rest on the shoulders of the show. If it manages Fallout levels of success, you can be sure people will beg for more Mass Effect. But, if it can't drum up success, then it may be the case Mass Effect soon goes the way of Dragon Age.