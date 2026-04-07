Mass Effect TV scripts being rewritten to appeal to non-gamers

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We are living in the golden age of video game adaptations, but the TV shows and movies spawning of our favourite games aren't just purely for the people that played them previously. Most studios will want to branch out to wider audiences, and that's exactly the plan with Amazon's upcoming Mass Effect adaptation.

According to The Ankler (as spotted by Eurogamer), the Mass Effect scripts are reportedly being rewritten, as Amazon's head of global TV, Peter Friedlander, wants to read all scripts of in-development projects before giving them the greenlight. This has also resulted in the rewritten scripts reportedly being focused on more of a non-gaming audience.

As per IGN as well, this leaves the Mass Effect series in somewhat of a limbo. While it seemed on the precipice of being ordered for production, now due to new scripts being needed, it could be the case that we're delayed for quite a while on seeing the Mass Effect series.

Alarm bells may be ringing for fans to see a show about a video game aiming to appeal to non-gamers, but we don't know how exactly this will change the Mass Effect show. It may be like Fallout, some key elements are kept hidden until the first season proves a hit, or it could be a warning sign of things to come.