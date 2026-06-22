Maserati has refreshed it's core line-up

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Maserati has taken a second glance at their current line-up consisting GranTurismo, the GranCabrio and the Grecale, and the result is a wider styling update inspired by the MCPura.

The most noticeable changes are at the front, where all three models adopt a sharper "shark nose" design and revised lighting elements. Maserati has also expanded the range of paint colors, wheel options and personalization choices available.

Under the hood, the twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 receives a boost in the GranTurismo and GranCabrio Trofeo, which now produce 590 horsepower, up from 550. The extra power helps push the flagship grand tourers beyond 320 kilometers an hour.

The Grecale lineup also gains a new V6-powered variant producing around 390 horsepower, positioned between the standard models and the range-topping Trofeo. The high-performance Grecale Trofeo remains the most powerful SUV in the range with more than 520 horsepower.

You can see the styling changes in effect below (through Top Gear).