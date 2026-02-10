Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls to seemingly have big presence at coming State of Play

HQ

While we can only speculate about what games will be featured at the State of Play broadcast on February 12, it seems one of the featured projects has been revealed, with Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls all but confirmed.

We say this as recently the Steam page for the game was updated (and then subsequently changed back, not before eager ResetEra users managed to archive the update) wherein tons of fresh information related to the game was shared.

For one, we know that a major single-player mode will be on offer, but to add to this, we're also promised a hefty roster of characters at launch that spans 20 total Marvel heroes and villains, many of whom have already been confirmed, like Captain America, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Ms. Marvel, Ghost Rider, Iron Man, Star-Lord, and Storm.

Beyond this, the description that was added for the game explains that it will host action on "dynamic stages based on iconic Marvel Universe locales, some featuring interactive stage transitions," and that the combat itself will be "both immersive and intuitive, with a range of unique move sets, combos, and strategies to master."

Looking at multiplayer, it was mentioned that 64-player online lobbies will be offered and that the various modes will include a few options such as a standard VS mode.

What wasn't mentioned in the updated-then-removed Steam page was a firm release date for the game, meaning we might not hear the exact date at the coming show, beyond the already confirmed 2026. However, one can hope that we'll be pleasantly surprised come Thursday.