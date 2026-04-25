Marvel Studios will return to San Diego Comic-Con in July

HQ

Marvel Studios decided to skip San Diego Comic-Con in 2025 (the actual American one, not the Spanish variant in Malaga that returns this autumn) as the production house didn't have the usual immense slate of news and reveals to share with its audience. This will be changing this coming summer.

The Wrap has revealed that Marvel Studios will once again be taking over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this July, where it will no doubt be looking to share information about what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has in store beyond Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in "Phase 7".

No official information on what to expect has been shared as of yet, but Marvel Studios does have a ton of planned movies on the horizon, most all of which are untitled as it stands. There are three films slated for 2028, for one, plus no doubt other surprises in store for 2027, which as it stands only has Secret Wars to look ahead towards at the end of the year.

As for what these projects will be remains unclear, but we know an X-Men film is in the pipeline, a third Black Panther is planned, Blade may or may not be entirely dead yet, and you can never rule out other chapters from established and fan-favourite characters like Spider-Man and The Fantastic Four. Plus, the variety of TV series in the pipeline, including more Daredevil: Born Again, Vision Quest, and so forth.

Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the exact dates or what to expect but San Diego Comic-Con will run between July 23-26.