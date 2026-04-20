If you attended San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025, you are eligible for priority access to tickets for the 2026 event

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One of the most significant cultural events in Spain last year was becoming, for the first time in history and in Europe, the host city for an edition of San Diego Comic-Con, which took place in Málaga from 25 to 28 September 2025. A first edition which, as is often the case with events of this size, scale and complexity, was full of unforgettable moments featuring stars from film, video games, animation, comics and more, but which also had its dark moments that marred the experience for many of its attendees. We discussed these highs and lows at the time, and it seems the organisers have taken note of them to make changes from the very moment the race for San Diego Comic-Con 2026 begins.

And that first step has already been announced, just last weekend. SDCCM 2026 wishes to thank attendees of the first edition for their support and reward them with priority access to the ticket pre-sale for this year's edition, before it opens to the general public, which will take place from 1 to 4 October 2026.

How to get priority access to the SDCCM 2026 ticket presale

Let this serve as a guide to buying tickets for this year. Firstly, the date. This Thursday, 23 April, the pre-sale for SDCCM 2025 attendees will begin at 10:00 CEST. Secondly, anyone wishing to take advantage of this opportunity must have their Registration ID for the 2025 edition to hand (check last year's email; you'll find it there).

With those two things, all you need to do is go to the Ticketmaster website on that day at that time (important: to save time, make sure you already have an active account on the platform) and use the same email address you used last year to secure your 2026 ticket.

Price for the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 presale

At the moment, we're not sure if this price will remain the same for the general sale open to the public, but for now, a general admission ticket will cost €84.80 (including a €4.80 booking fee). For children under 12, the ticket price is €37.10 (€2.10 booking fee).

From each ticket sales account, you can also purchase a ticket for a single companion during this exclusive pre-sale for 2025 attendees; however, each person for whom a ticket is purchased (except children aged 12 or under on the date of the event) must have their own Registration ID, which can be obtained here, regardless of who makes the purchase.

We hope this first buying guide for tickets to San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 has cleared up any doubts you may have, but in any case, you can find an updated FAQ page on the event's official website.

As a sneak preview, we at Gamereactor can confirm that we'll be attending the event again in 2026 to bring you first-hand coverage not only of the live action, including talks, fan events and surprise appearances, but also to offer you dozens of exclusive interviews with the main guests. Stay tuned!

Ready to return to San Diego Comic-Con Málaga in 2026?