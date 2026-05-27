Marvel Rivals issues massive ban wave, naming and shaming the affected cheaters

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NetEase has completed a whopping ban wave, removing and permanently blocking a ton of cheaters from being able to play Marvel Rivals. Described as a "purge", the wave has removed hundreds of major cheating accounts, with this specific list of bans being a "targeted crackdown addressing newly updated cheats, building upon our foundational security frameworks."

The ban wave has gone a step further from simply blocking a lot of accounts from playing the game, as NetEase has also shared a huge list that names and shames those who have been cheating and abusing the game. We aren't told about the severity of ban each account has been hit with, besides all facing permanent bans, but there are three accounts at the bottom of the list that are described as being involved in "severe violations" and therefore they have now been hit with device bans too.

Amid this development, NetEase also encourages fans once again to avoid using exploits and cheats of any kind, all while simultaneously confirming that you cannot bypass the anti-cheat system in place by using certain launch parameters.

NetEase signs off with: "Thank you for standing with us to protect the Chronoverse. If you spot a suspected anomaly or cheater in your matches, report them immediately. We will continually level up our anti-cheat arsenal to ensure that true skill, not forbidden tech, reigns supreme."

To see the full slate of banned accounts, you can find the complete list here.