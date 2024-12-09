Marvel Rivals garners 10 million players in just 3 days

HQ

Trying to take a shot at the hero shooter genre can be tough, as some studios have found out the hard way over the years. But, if you've got pre-established superheroes stacking your roster, then you're likely onto a winner.

NetEase's Marvel Rivals has proven itself to be a huge success right out of the gate, having amassed over 10 million players in just 3 days. Already in the first hours of release the game was looking strong, and over the weekend it has impressed with its concurrent player count on Steam as well.

Marvel Rivals has faced some criticism of imbalanced gameplay, but other than that the launch has been very smooth. No massive network problems, no huge queue times, and plenty of fun to be had with your favourite heroes.

