Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals shatters all expectations with nearly half a million players

A superhero smash hit of epic proportions.

HQ

It's easy to dismiss the superhero genre as overdone after the steady stream of mediocre games and movies in recent years. However, the fact remains that it still attracts plenty of attention. This is something Marvel Rivals from NetEase Games has now proven by taking the gaming world by storm within just 24 hours.

In its first day alone, the free-to-play game reached nearly half a million concurrent players on Steam, shattering all expectations.

The game offers 6v6 PvP battles where players can choose from 33 iconic Marvel characters, including both heroes and villains. With destructible, dynamic environments and unique "Team-Up Skills" that combine the abilities of different characters, Marvel Rivals delivers a fresh twist on the hero shooter genre.

Have you tried Marvel Rivals? What are your thoughts on the game?

Marvel Rivals

