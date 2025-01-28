Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 will end in April

HQ

Considering the immense success of Marvel Rivals ever since the game debuted on PC and consoles in early December, it's no surprise that NetEase has quickly looked to set up a competitive element for the game. With this in mind, recently the Marvel Rivals Championship's first season kicked off, and with it now underway, we know the firm information about its wider format, dates, and prizing.

The tournament will run all the way until April 6 when the grand finals happen. Between then, we can expect open qualifiers between March 8 and 9, closed qualifiers between March 15 and 16, before a double-elimination bracket on March 22-23, 29-30, and April 5-6.

The format will be a best-of-one for each portion of the event up to the double-elimination section that instead uses a best-of-three. The bigger matches in this playoffs section will be best-of-five, and the lower bracket finals and the grand finals will be best-of-seven.

The total prize pool is set to $14,500, with $6,000 going to the champion. This prizing will be the same for each region that the tournament is happening in, meaning there is $14,500 up for grabs in Europe and the same in North America, and so forth.

With this in mind, we can also expect the latter portions of the tournament to be broadcast on the Marvel Rivals social channels, so if you want to watch the best players and teams in the world in action, you can see the games scheduled for March 29-30 and April 5-6.