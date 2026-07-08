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Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals' biggest update yet arrives in Season 9

The team-up system has been overhauled, and balance changes are coming to around 80% of the roster.

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Marvel Rivals Season 9: The Mystery of Thebes introduces Apocalypse, one of Marvel's most-powerful villains. It stands to reason, then, that the arrival of such a character will also herald the coming of the biggest update yet to NetEase's hero shooter.

Team-ups are being completely overhauled, with every single hero now having 2 team-up abilities, with one being equipped at any one time. Moreover, around 80% of the roster will be getting balance changes, and Black Widow is having her combat completely redesigned. High-mobility characters will have a regenerative shield, meaning it's less risky for them to try hit-and-run tactics, and as usual, there are some new heroes to play and a new map to try, too.

Apocalypse isn't labelled in the upcoming playable characters. Instead, we've got Jubilee arriving as a new Strategist when Season 9 launches on the 10th of July, and The Hood will arrive later on in the season. Check out the Season 9 trailer and Jubilee's gameplay below:

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