Marvel Rivals banned custom skins - here's why

Despite this change not appearing in the Marvel Rivals Season 1 patch notes, Netease has removed your ability to change your skin via mods in the game. While this is going to disappoint a lot of people, and some skins like Iron Man Vegeta were very creative and fun, there are clear reasons why you might not want modded skins in a massive live-service title.

As explained by live-service veteran Del Walker (thanks, GamesRadar), despite mods and custom skins in a game like Marvel Rivals being fun, they simply would never work. In-game, mods can give some players an unfair advantage, as even though they are only visible for them, they could make enemies easier to see, or you harder to see on your end, giving you more space to see foes. These mods, if poorly optimised, can also cause stress on the servers.

Moderating mods also brings its own series of problems. From NSFW skins to ones that imitate political figures and brand representatives, Marvel Rivals could easily find itself in hot water from a fan creation.

Finally, there's the brass tax with selling skins. Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play game. It has to make money somehow, and so if players start making skins that Netease was planning to include, that could mean less money down the line.

What do you think? Should mods return to Marvel Rivals?