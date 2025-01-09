Marvel Rivals reveals big buffs and little nerfs in Season 1 patch notes

HQ

The first season of Marvel Rivals kicks off tomorrow, and alongside the introduction of the Fantastic Four, and a new Battle Pass, it also gives us a whole heap of hero changes to look through.

If you were worried about your favourite hero or villain getting a nerf, you don't need to worry, as looking through the full patch notes, the worst things we could find were Hawkeye having his long-range damage reduced, making him more of a close-quarters to mid-range fighter, and Hela having her HP cut from 275 to 250.

Instead of nerfing the strong characters into oblivion, Netease instead is hoping to buff up other heroes to match the meta. Almost every Vanguard character is getting a buff, with the strongest changes being made for Captain America and Thor. Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Storm and Wolverine are just a few of the Dualists getting much-needed optimisation, and on the Strategist side of things, Cloak & Dagger as well as Jeff will be getting buffs. There is a nerf for Mantis and a small adjustment to Luna Snow's ultimate in there, too, but we doubt these will make the heroes feel useless.

What do you think of the Marvel Rivals changes?