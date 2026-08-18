Marvel Cosmic Invasion is getting a Doctor Doom DLC this autumn ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's premiere

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It's not at all uncommon to see video games and other entertainment products based on the Marvel brand looking to take advantage of the eye-catching theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe efforts. We saw Marvel's Spider-Man 2 getting new themed costumes reflecting Spider-Man: Brand New Day recently, and now Marvel Cosmic Invasion is looking to somewhat follow suit.

The arcade-style brawler from Tribute Games has revealed a new DLC planned for launch this autumn. It's known as The Siege of Castle Doom, and yes, it is looking to take advantage of the Avengers: Doomsday hype by making Doctor Doom a key element.

It's regarded as a premium DLC, one that will introduce a new game mode where Doctor Doom is at the centre, all while two new playable characters make their arrival too. We don't have much else in the way of firm information, but we do know it'll be launching on all platforms the game is available in the autumn, and that a teaser image showing Doom in all of his glory has been offered.

Stay tuned for more news on the DLC.