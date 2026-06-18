Spider-Man: Brand New Day's new suit is coming to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in July

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You likely have seen the latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, which was shared to the world yesterday evening. Amongst many different teasers for the plot of the film, which will premiere on July 31, one of the key parts of the new look at the movie revolved around Peter Parker's new Spider-Man suit. It's a red and blue suit, similar to the one shown at the end of No Way Home, and with it being a fresh look for the web-slinger, you'll be glad to know the suit will soon be coming to Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

A free update for Insomniac's title is being planned for July 28 on both PS5 and PC, wherein the new red and blue suit will be added to the game as an official cosmetic you can wear while swinging through the streets of Manhattan and the neighbouring boroughs of New York City.

Check out how the suit will look in-game below ahead of its arrival in around five weeks.